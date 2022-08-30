Naughty Dog shows off seven uncut minutes of The Last of Us Part 1

Naughty Dog has shown off seven uncut minutes of The Last of Us Part 1 ahead of its launch on PlayStation 5 this week.

The video, below, shows the Bill's Town section of the game. Joel, Ellie and Bill begin by stealthily taking down enemies before things go downhill. The gameplay ends with a Bloater fight in a gymnasium.

This video is one of our best looks yet at the scope of Naughty Dog's high-profile remaster of its 2013 hit PlayStation 3 game.

Much of the conversation around The Last of Us Part 1, which is also in development for PC, has to do with its value. With an RRP of £69.99, the remaster has certainly raised eyebrows - and with each new asset release the debate gets ever more vociferous.

