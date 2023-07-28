Nab this PS5 console with a free charging dock and select game for just £420 from ShopTo

PS5 Disc consoles have been reduced by a massive £80 today and the Jelly Deals team has been sharing all of the best PS5 console deals all day long! There is, however, one more cracking PS5 bundle I needed to share with you all before I wrap up for the day.

ShopTo is offering a PS5 console with a free charging dock and select game for just £419.85 - saving you £80.14 in total.

Game-wise you can choose from either Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Sackboy A Big Adventure or Demon's Souls. Not a bad selection to pick from!

The charging dock is from a brand called Revent and features a weighted base with anti-slip rubber making it less likely to budge if ever knocked it slightly. It also has a handy LED charging status to let you know when your PS5 controller is fully charged and is powered by a 1.2M fixed USB cable.

Other great deals we've spotted today includes this £399 PS5 bundle from Currys that includes a PS5 Disc console and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And if you fancied playing the game in local co-op, you can pick up an extra DualSense controller for its lowest ever price of £40 right now.

If you've been waiting for a PS5 to drop in price or were waiting for the right time to upgrade from your PS4, now is a great time to do so! If you did decide to buy a PS5 today, we hope we've managed to help you find a great deal on one. Have a great weekend and the Jelly Deals team will be back on Monday sharing even more of the best gaming deals with you all.