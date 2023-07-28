The brilliant PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is back down to its lowest-ever-price

The original PS5 DualSense controller has dropped to its lowest-ever price of £40 in the UK for the first time in 2023.

This £20 discount on the original RRP of £60 comes at the same time as the standalone PS5 disc console receiving a new lowest-ever-price.

You can pick up a new PS5 DualSense wireless controller for £40 from Amazon UK:

Or from Currys

Also at Currys, you can get the PS5 DualSense controller in four different colours for the same £40 price as the regular controller. These aren't as cheap as they have been in the past, but it is the first time all variations of the controller have been the same price at the same time - so you get some extra choice.

While being the go-to controller for any PS5 user, the DualSense controller is also one of the best PC controllers to get in 2023 thanks to the great triggers, comfortable design, gyroscope, rechargeable battery, USB-C connectivity, and excellent haptics.

While the big discount on the PS5 console can be attributed to the rumours of a PS5 slim emerging, the discount to the controllers is more out-of-the-blue. The DualSense controller rarely gets a big discount, so now is a great time to add an extra one to your setup or upgrade from an older wired controller you might be using.

