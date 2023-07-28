The PS5 disc console has dropped to an incredible new lowest-ever price of £400

The PlayStation 5 standard console has had a big price drop today, bringing it to under £400 at some UK retailers.

This is the first time the standalone console has received a direct discount this big, with £80 being taken off the current £480 RRP that the console had been selling for.

Right now, the cheapest place to pick up the standard PS5 console is at ShopTo, where it can be bought for £399.85 with free shipping:

The standalone PS5 console is also available with the 17 per cent discount from other UK retailers including:

The PS5 is one of the powerful console around right now, with a graphics engine capable of graphics engine 10.28 TFLOPs, meaning you can game at 120Hz in 4K if you've got the monitor or TV to do so. The disc console is also better than the digital console because you get that option to still use physical disc copies of games, and you also get to play any old PS4 games that you might have, or you can buy the PS4 versions of new games which can often be cheaper.

It's unclear why the PS5 disc console is now receiving this big discount, amid speculation that a PS5 Slim might be getting announced, but these discounts will only be sticking around for a couple of weeks.

As PS5 consoles are still in demand and this is the biggest discount the standalone console has received, there's a high chance stock could run out quickly so if you've been waiting to buy a PS5 grab this opportunity while you still can!

