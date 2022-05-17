If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mutant Year Zero dev unveils tactical RPG Miasma Chronicles, out next year

Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Developer The Bearded Ladies, the studio behind 2018's acclaimed turn-based strategy adventure Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, has unveiled Miasma Chronicles - a new tactical RPG that's heading to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 some time next year.

Miasma Chronicles unfolds in a United States torn apart by a force known only as the Miasma, some time in the "not-too-distant future". Here, in the mining town of Sedentary, we meet our protagonist Elvis, a young man raised by a robotic older "brother" after being left by his mother.

Elvis, for reasons both unknown and extremely convenient as far as gameplay goes, has access to a mysterious glove that enables him to control Miasma - a device that'll almost certainly prove useful as the brothers set out across the post-apocalyptic wasteland in search of answers that might "change the course of human history forever."

Watch on YouTube
Miasma Chronicles - Announcement Trailer.

Miasma Chronicles promises to deliver a combination of real-time exploration and turn-based tactical combat with RPG elements - including upgradable weapons and abilities - but its developer isn't saying much more than that right now. And its cinematic announcement trailer isn't giving much away either.

Expect plenty more on Miasma Chronicles as its 2023 release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store draws nearer.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch