More people played Assassin's Creed Valhalla last year than the year it launched

We already knew Assassin's Creed Valhalla was doing well - but it's still doing well now, 18 months later.

New data released by Ubisoft last night as part of its annual financial results revealed Valhalla had more unique players in the past 12 months ending 31st March 2022 than it did in the four months after its hugely-successful launch.

The stat suggests players are still picking up - and sticking with - Valhalla. Indeed, Ubisoft also said that the past year - free from a new Assassin's Creed release - notched up nearly double the money than the year after 2018's Odyssey arrived. That points to stronger sales of Valhalla's DLC than Odyssey's, too.

Valhalla's most recent expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök.

Earlier this year we heard from Ubisoft that Valhalla was the first Assassin's Creed game - or any Ubisoft game - to earn more than $1bn revenue.

Since Valhalla launched, Ubisoft's latest historical stabathon has been kept regularly updated with a stream of new additions, both free and paid. Seasonal events, new gameplay modes, and a smattering of additional story quests have been added without charge - including the very nice Odyssey crossover.

As for paid additions, Valhalla has added adventures in Ireland, Paris and most recently the mythical dwarven realm of Svartalfheim. There's also a bunch of extra gear and cosmetics to buy too.

The game's not done yet, with yet more free additions to come. And after that, we're expecting a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed starring Valhalla character Basim - though Ubisoft is yet to make this official.