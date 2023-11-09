How to unlock all Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone 2.0
Here's how to unlock every SpecGru and KorTac Operator.
Modern Warfare 3 Operators are unlocked by completing challenges and finishing campiagn missions.
At launch, there are 25 new Operators added as part of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer release. Handily, you can also use your Modern Warfare 2 Operators while playing the sequel's multiplayer modes, and in Warzone 2.0.
Operators are split across two teams called SpecGru and KorTac, and you have access to some of them when first loading into Modern Warfare 3. However, you need to unlock most of them by playing the game and by purchasing bundles or Battle Passes from the store.
Below, we've got a list of all Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them, which includes every previously released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Operator.
Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them
There are 25 new Operators available as part of Modern Warfare 3, and you can also use them in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer modes.
Each MW3 Operator has a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campaign mission, while others task you with completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.
Split into their factions, here's all Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them:
SpecGru Operators
|Operator
|How to Unlock
|Picture
|Price (Nemesis Reactive Skin)
|Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
|Ghost (Nemesis Reactive Skin)
|Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
|Blueprint
|Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
|Rocket
|Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
|Byline
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Scorch
|Complete a Zombies challenge
|Ripper
|Complete a Zombies challenge
|Pathfinder
|Complete 'Crash Site' campaign mission
|Riptide
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|BBQ
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Jabber
|Complete 'Danger Close' campaign mission
|Jet
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
KorTac Operators
|Operator
|How to Unlock
|Picture
|Warden (Nemesis Reactive Skin)
|Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
|Makarov (Nemesis Reactive Skin)
|Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
|Blaze
|Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
|Thirst
|Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
|Alpine
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Enigma
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Bantam
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Doc
|Complete 'Highrise' campaign mission
|Raptor
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Corso
|Complete 'Reactor' campaign mission
|Swagger
|Complete a multiplayer challenge
|Lockpick
|Preorder MW3 on PlayStation (Digital Standard or Vault Edition)
|Warrior
|Purchase the Endowment 'Warrior' Pack
Modern Warfare 2 Operators and how to unlock them
There were 67 returning Operators released as part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's six seasons. You can use all of these Operators while playing Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer modes.
Just like in MW3, all MW2 Operators have a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campaign mission, while others task you with completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies. As the seasons went on, the only way to unlock new Operators was from the Battle Pass, or by purchasing bundles in the store.
Split into their factions, here's all Modern Warfare 2 Operators and how to unlock them:
SpecGru Operators
|Operator
|How to Unlock
|Picture
|Ranger I
|Already available
|Chuy
|Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode.
|Gus
|Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match.
|Zimo
|Get a kill with a secondary weapon.
|Kleo
|Get a kill with Lethal equipment.
|Nova
|Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode.
|Price
|Purchase Vault Edition.
|Farah
|Purchase Vault Edition.
|Ghost
|Purchase Vault Edition.
|Soap
|Purchase Vault Edition.
|Gromsko
|Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission.
|Reyes
|Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode.
|Luna
|Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission.
|Ronin
|Unlocked upon purchase of Season 2 Battle Pass.
|Gaz
|Complete "Atomgrad Raid: Episode 1'.
|Messi
|Purchase in store.
|Pogba
|Purchase in store.
|Alejandro Vargas
|Season 3 Battle Pass
|CDL Male Home
|Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
|CDL Female Home
|Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
|Kevin Durant
|Purchase from store
|Butch
|Purchase from store
|Io
|Season 4 Battle Pass
|Starlight
|Purchase in store
|Arthur
|Season 5 Battle Pass
|Lara Croft
|Purchase from store
|Snoop Dog
|Purchase from store
|Spawn
|Season 6 Battle Pass
|Alucard
|Purchase from store
|Ash Williams
|Purchase from store
|Inarius
|Purchase from store
KorTac Operators
|Operator
|How to Unlock
|Picture
|Group I
|Already available
|Fender
|Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.
|König
|Execute a Finishing Move.
|Calisto
|Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.
|Hutch
|Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode.
|Horangi
|Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.
|Oni
|Pre-order exclusive.
|Roze
|Get a Point Blank kill.
|Zero
|Complete 'Denied Area' Co-op mission.
|Conor
|Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.
|Aksel
|Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.
|Stiletto
|Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.
|Zeus
|Unlocked on purchase of Season 1 Battle Pass
|Klaus
|Purchase in store.
|Neymar Jr.
|Purchase in store
|Valeria
|Season 3 Battle Pass
|CDL Male Away
|Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
|CDL Female Away
|Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
|Shredder
|Purchase in store
|Atom
|Season 3 Battle Pass
|Black Noir
|Purchase from store
|Homelander
|Purchase from store
|Izzy
|Purchase from store
|Nikto
|Season 4 Battle Pass
|Vega
|Purchase in store
|Graves
|Season 5 Battle Pass
|Mace
|Purchase from store
|Mila
|Season 5 Battle Pass
|Nicki Minaj
|Purchase from store
|Oz
|Season 5 Battle Pass
|Velikan
|Season 5 Battle Pass
|21 Savage
|Purchase from store
|V4L3RIA
|Season 6 Battle Pass
|Lilith
|Purchase from store
|Skeletor
|Purchase from store
|Sardaukar
|Purchase from store
Hope you have fun switching between Operators in Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0!