How to unlock all Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone 2.0

Here's how to unlock every SpecGru and KorTac Operator.

Captain price, ghost, makarov, and warden in their nemesis skins with a blue background on the left and a red background on the right
Modern Warfare 3 Operators are unlocked by completing challenges and finishing campiagn missions.

At launch, there are 25 new Operators added as part of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer release. Handily, you can also use your Modern Warfare 2 Operators while playing the sequel's multiplayer modes, and in Warzone 2.0.

Operators are split across two teams called SpecGru and KorTac, and you have access to some of them when first loading into Modern Warfare 3. However, you need to unlock most of them by playing the game and by purchasing bundles or Battle Passes from the store.

Below, we've got a list of all Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them, which includes every previously released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Operator.

On this page:

Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them

There are 25 new Operators available as part of Modern Warfare 3, and you can also use them in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer modes.

Each MW3 Operator has a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campaign mission, while others task you with completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.

Split into their factions, here's all Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them:

SpecGru Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture
Price (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
Price nemesis skin operator from the chest up
Ghost (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
Ghost operator from the chest up
Blueprint Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
Blueprint operator from the chest up
Rocket Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
Rocket operator from the chest up
Byline Complete a multiplayer challenge
Byline operator from the chest up
Scorch Complete a Zombies challenge
Scorch operator from the chest up
Ripper Complete a Zombies challenge
Ripper operator from the chest up
Pathfinder Complete 'Crash Site' campaign mission
Pathfinder operator from the chest up
Riptide Complete a multiplayer challenge
Riptide operator from the chest up
BBQ Complete a multiplayer challenge
BBQ operator from the chest up
Jabber Complete 'Danger Close' campaign mission
Jabber operator from the chest up
Jet Complete a multiplayer challenge
Jet operator from the chest up

KorTac Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture
Warden (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
Warden nemisis skin operator from the chest up
Makarov (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition
Makarov nemesis skin operator from the chest up
Blaze Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
Blaze operator from the chest up
Thirst Mil-Sim (Already unlocked)
Thirst operator from the chest up
Alpine Complete a multiplayer challenge
Alpine operator from the chest up
Enigma Complete a multiplayer challenge
Enigma operator from the chest up
Bantam Complete a multiplayer challenge
Bantam operator from the chest up
Doc Complete 'Highrise' campaign mission
Doc operator from the chest up
Raptor Complete a multiplayer challenge
Raptor operator from the chest up
Corso Complete 'Reactor' campaign mission
Corso operator from the chest up
Swagger Complete a multiplayer challenge
Swagger operator from the chest up
Lockpick Preorder MW3 on PlayStation (Digital Standard or Vault Edition)
Lockpick operator standing in misty rain, viewed from the chest up
Warrior Purchase the Endowment 'Warrior' Pack

Modern Warfare 2 Operators and how to unlock them

There were 67 returning Operators released as part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's six seasons. You can use all of these Operators while playing Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer modes.

Just like in MW3, all MW2 Operators have a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campaign mission, while others task you with completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies. As the seasons went on, the only way to unlock new Operators was from the Battle Pass, or by purchasing bundles in the store.

Split into their factions, here's all Modern Warfare 2 Operators and how to unlock them:

SpecGru Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture
Ranger I Already available
Chuy Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode.
Gus Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match.
Zimo Get a kill with a secondary weapon.
Kleo Get a kill with Lethal equipment.
Nova Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode.
Price Purchase Vault Edition.
Farah Purchase Vault Edition.
Ghost Purchase Vault Edition.
Soap Purchase Vault Edition.
Gromsko Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission.
Reyes Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode.
Luna Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission.
Ronin Unlocked upon purchase of Season 2 Battle Pass.
Gaz Complete "Atomgrad Raid: Episode 1'.
Messi Purchase in store.
Pogba Purchase in store.
Alejandro Vargas Season 3 Battle Pass
CDL Male Home Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
CDL Female Home Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
Kevin Durant Purchase from store
kevin durant operator view from the chest up
Butch Purchase from store
butch operator view from the chest up
Io Season 4 Battle Pass
io operator view from the chest up, looking to the left
Starlight Purchase in store
starlight operator view from the chest up, with half coloured red
Arthur Season 5 Battle Pass
arthur operator view from the chest up
Lara Croft Purchase from store
lara croft operator view from the chest up
Snoop Dog Purchase from store
snoop dog operator view from the chest up
Spawn Season 6 Battle Pass
spawn operator view from the chest up
Alucard Purchase from store
alucard operator view from the chest up
Ash Williams Purchase from store
ash williams operator view from the chest up
Inarius Purchase from store
inarius operator view from the chest up

KorTac Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture
Group I Already available
Fender Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.
König Execute a Finishing Move.
Calisto Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Hutch Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode.
Horangi Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Oni Pre-order exclusive.
Roze Get a Point Blank kill.
Zero Complete 'Denied Area' Co-op mission.
Conor Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.
Aksel Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Stiletto Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Zeus Unlocked on purchase of Season 1 Battle Pass
Klaus Purchase in store.
Neymar Jr. Purchase in store
Valeria Season 3 Battle Pass
CDL Male Away Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
CDL Female Away Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack
Shredder Purchase in store
shredder operator view from the chest up
Atom Season 3 Battle Pass
atom operator view from the chest up
Black Noir Purchase from store
black noir operator view from the chest up, with half coloured red
Homelander Purchase from store
homelander operator view from the chest up, with half coloured red
Izzy Purchase from store
izzy operator view from the chest up with a pink background
Nikto Season 4 Battle Pass
nikto operator view from the chest up
Vega Purchase in store
vega operator view from the chest up
Graves Season 5 Battle Pass
graves operator view from the chest up
Mace Purchase from store
mace operator view from the chest up
Mila Season 5 Battle Pass
milaoperator view from the chest up
Nicki Minaj Purchase from store
nicki minaj operator view from the chest up
Oz Season 5 Battle Pass
oz operator view from the chest up
Velikan Season 5 Battle Pass
velikan operator view from the chest up
21 Savage Purchase from store
21 Savage operator view from the chest up
V4L3RIA Season 6 Battle Pass
V4l3ria operator view from the chest up
Lilith Purchase from store
lilith operator view from the chest up
Skeletor Purchase from store
skeletor operator view from the chest up with the moon on a purple backgrounf behind him
Sardaukar Purchase from store
sardaukar operator view from the chest up

Hope you have fun switching between Operators in Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0!

