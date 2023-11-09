How to unlock all Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone 2.0

Modern Warfare 3 Operators are unlocked by completing challenges and finishing campiagn missions.

At launch, there are 25 new Operators added as part of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer release. Handily, you can also use your Modern Warfare 2 Operators while playing the sequel's multiplayer modes, and in Warzone 2.0.

Operators are split across two teams called SpecGru and KorTac, and you have access to some of them when first loading into Modern Warfare 3. However, you need to unlock most of them by playing the game and by purchasing bundles or Battle Passes from the store.

Below, we've got a list of all Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them, which includes every previously released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Operator.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them

There are 25 new Operators available as part of Modern Warfare 3, and you can also use them in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer modes.

Each MW3 Operator has a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campaign mission, while others task you with completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.

Split into their factions, here's all Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them:

SpecGru Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture Price (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition Ghost (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition Blueprint Mil-Sim (Already unlocked) Rocket Mil-Sim (Already unlocked) Byline Complete a multiplayer challenge Scorch Complete a Zombies challenge Ripper Complete a Zombies challenge Pathfinder Complete 'Crash Site' campaign mission Riptide Complete a multiplayer challenge BBQ Complete a multiplayer challenge Jabber Complete 'Danger Close' campaign mission Jet Complete a multiplayer challenge

KorTac Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture Warden (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition Makarov (Nemesis Reactive Skin) Purchase MW3 Vault Edition Blaze Mil-Sim (Already unlocked) Thirst Mil-Sim (Already unlocked) Alpine Complete a multiplayer challenge Enigma Complete a multiplayer challenge Bantam Complete a multiplayer challenge Doc Complete 'Highrise' campaign mission Raptor Complete a multiplayer challenge Corso Complete 'Reactor' campaign mission Swagger Complete a multiplayer challenge Lockpick Preorder MW3 on PlayStation (Digital Standard or Vault Edition) Warrior Purchase the Endowment 'Warrior' Pack

Modern Warfare 2 Operators and how to unlock them

There were 67 returning Operators released as part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's six seasons. You can use all of these Operators while playing Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer modes.

Just like in MW3, all MW2 Operators have a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campaign mission, while others task you with completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies. As the seasons went on, the only way to unlock new Operators was from the Battle Pass, or by purchasing bundles in the store.

Split into their factions, here's all Modern Warfare 2 Operators and how to unlock them:

SpecGru Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture Ranger I Already available Chuy Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode. Gus Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match. Zimo Get a kill with a secondary weapon. Kleo Get a kill with Lethal equipment. Nova Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode. Price Purchase Vault Edition. Farah Purchase Vault Edition. Ghost Purchase Vault Edition. Soap Purchase Vault Edition. Gromsko Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission. Reyes Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode. Luna Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission. Ronin Unlocked upon purchase of Season 2 Battle Pass. Gaz Complete "Atomgrad Raid: Episode 1'. Messi Purchase in store. Pogba Purchase in store. Alejandro Vargas Season 3 Battle Pass CDL Male Home Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack CDL Female Home Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack Kevin Durant Purchase from store Butch Purchase from store Io Season 4 Battle Pass Starlight Purchase in store Arthur Season 5 Battle Pass Lara Croft Purchase from store Snoop Dog Purchase from store Spawn Season 6 Battle Pass Alucard Purchase from store Ash Williams Purchase from store Inarius Purchase from store

KorTac Operators

Operator How to Unlock Picture Group I Already available Fender Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match. König Execute a Finishing Move. Calisto Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match. Hutch Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode. Horangi Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match. Oni Pre-order exclusive. Roze Get a Point Blank kill. Zero Complete 'Denied Area' Co-op mission. Conor Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match. Aksel Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match. Stiletto Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match. Zeus Unlocked on purchase of Season 1 Battle Pass Klaus Purchase in store. Neymar Jr. Purchase in store Valeria Season 3 Battle Pass CDL Male Away Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack CDL Female Away Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack Shredder Purchase in store Atom Season 3 Battle Pass Black Noir Purchase from store Homelander Purchase from store Izzy Purchase from store Nikto Season 4 Battle Pass Vega Purchase in store Graves Season 5 Battle Pass Mace Purchase from store Mila Season 5 Battle Pass Nicki Minaj Purchase from store Oz Season 5 Battle Pass Velikan Season 5 Battle Pass 21 Savage Purchase from store V4L3RIA Season 6 Battle Pass Lilith Purchase from store Skeletor Purchase from store Sardaukar Purchase from store

Hope you have fun switching between Operators in Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0!