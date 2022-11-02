If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2's ranked play won't be arriving until next year

Plus, Black Ops - Cold War league play and Vanguard ranked play ending this month.
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

With Modern Warfare 2 now out in the wild, developer Treyarch studio has confirmed the game's ranked play won't be launching until sometime in 2023.

In a tweet announcing Modern Warfare 2 ranked play's planned release window, the studio said it was working with partners to deliver a number of key features at launch, including competitive modes, competitive rewards, ranked skill divisions, and top 250 leaderboards - with more details to be shared at a later date.

As part of its announcement, Treyarch also confirmed Activision will be terminating league play in Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and ranked play in Call of Duty: Vanguard as of 22nd November this year. It recommended players "grab their rewards" in both games before then.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Accolades Trailer.

Modern Warfare 2 has, of course, been a massive success for Activision, giving the Call of Duty series its biggest opening weekend ever in terms of revenue. In its first three days alone, it generated $800m USD worldwide, beating the previous record held by 2011's Modern Warfare 3, which made $775m over five days.

While it's been a hit with consumers, Modern Warfare's critical reception has been a little more muted. "This year's Modern Warfare 2 has some good moments, some beautiful cinematics and some typically moreish multiplayer, "Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell wrote in his review, "but it's a cowardly retconning of the original's story."

