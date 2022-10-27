If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 players warned against "moving to New Zealand"

Apologies if you are actually moving to New Zealand today.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have been advised against changing their console's region in order to gain early access to the game.

The "New Zealand" trick, which lets players trick their consoles into letting them access a game that doesn't release until midnight in their own region, has been a staple of game releases for many years.

But Infinity Ward has issued a statement warning players may experience "connectivity issues" and "may be locked out of the game" until the game is officially released in their region.

Infinity Ward has also taken part in the light teasing with a series of tweets.

Players might still get around this block by using a VPN, although they would still face terrible latency connecting to servers in the other side of the world.

It's probably best for players to wait until midnight local time. Be sure to check out our guide for the important release details.

