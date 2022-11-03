Modern Warfare 2 composer departs, blames 'challenging working dynamic' with audio director

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 composer Sarah Schachner has revealed she'll no longer be writing music for the game or have any involvement in its soundtrack release, blaming an "increasingly challenging" working dynamic with the project's audio director.

Schachner - whose extensive CV includes composing credits on the likes of Anthem, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - was widely praised for her work on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's soundtrack in 2019.

Schachner returned for this year's Modern Warfare 2, but has now confirmed she won't be providing any further music for the title - or indeed Call of Duty: Warzone - as a result of seemingly insurmountable work concerns.

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Beta Tested + Ground War PS5 Analysis.

"I am sad to say I can no longer continue to compose music for Modern Warfare 2/Warzone," Schachner wrote in a statement. "Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don't see any path forward."

Schachner also addressed fan queries regarding Modern Warfare 2's soundtrack release in her statement, saying, "As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it's been taken out of my hands".

"While I don't have any control over how the music is presented in-game," she continued, "what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering. Mike Dean was a part of the creative vision for the album as well as mixer Frank Wolf. We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear."

"I would like to acknowledge the incredible hard work of the audio team as a whole, and I hope you still enjoy it because I put so much work and effort into it. The score features some wonderful performances by musicians Baseck, Brain Mantia, and M.B. Gordy."

"I'm truly appreciated of the outreach so far," Schachner concluded, "and I feel a responsibility to the fans to remain authentic in my approach with the game and its sound which I have been part of creating for many years."