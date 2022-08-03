Mobile games see revenues decline across most genres

New data reveals that most mobile gaming genres have seen a decline in revenue during the first half of this year.

The data from reliable app store analysis firm SensorTower stated the mobile gaming market fell by 9.6 percent year-over-year to $11.4bn in the US.

The only two categories that did not see a decline in the mobile gaming market were tabletop and arcade games.

The arcade category saw the fastest growth, with player spending up 14.8 percent year-on-year. This equates to approximately $176m. Here, Gigantic's Clawee (pictured above) takes the top spot for player spending, with the game making roughly $16.5m in the US during the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, the mobile game tabletop genre saw a growth increase of roughly 1 percent year-on-year, which is close to $388.8m in revenue.

Otherwise, though, it was a downhill and slippery slope across the mobile market, as you can see in the table below.

US mobile game genre revenue growth from H1 2021 to H1 2022 (via Sensor Tower).

This downward trend for most mobile gaming genres is clearly something being felt by Pokémon Go developer Niantic.

Earlier this year, the company reportedly laid off 85 to 90 members of its staff and cancelled four of its in-development projects - including a previously announced Transformers game and a collaboration with theatre company Punchdrunk.

At this time, "economic turmoil" was cited as the reason for these decisions by the developer.

Meanwhile, earlier today Bloomberg's Jason Schreier revealed that Blizzard and NetEase have recently cancelled an unannounced mobile World of Warcraft MMORPG.