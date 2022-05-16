If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft reportedly making Xbox dynamic background editor

Starfield on your desktop this year after all?
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Microsoft is reportedly developing an Xbox and PC app to let you create your own dynamic backgrounds.

As spotted by notorious Microsoft leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia and Windows Central, the in-progress app looks like it will let you add up to eight concurrent visual effects to custom imagery. You can then layer said effects over a timeline, creating an animated background for your PC or console.

Microsoft took a little while to add dynamic backgrounds to Xbox, but there are now an array to choose from, including themes which nod back to the Xbox console family's past, as well as to favourite franchises such as Halo.

But while you can pick and choose any static background image for an Xbox wallpaper, the only animated backdrops available are those made by Microsoft itself. For now, at least.

Here's a look at the upcoming app - which, we should say, is still in-development and unannounced, and so may still never see the light of day.

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

