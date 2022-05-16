Microsoft reportedly making Xbox dynamic background editor

Microsoft is reportedly developing an Xbox and PC app to let you create your own dynamic backgrounds.

As spotted by notorious Microsoft leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia and Windows Central, the in-progress app looks like it will let you add up to eight concurrent visual effects to custom imagery. You can then layer said effects over a timeline, creating an animated background for your PC or console.

Microsoft took a little while to add dynamic backgrounds to Xbox, but there are now an array to choose from, including themes which nod back to the Xbox console family's past, as well as to favourite franchises such as Halo.

But while you can pick and choose any static background image for an Xbox wallpaper, the only animated backdrops available are those made by Microsoft itself. For now, at least.

Here's a look at the upcoming app - which, we should say, is still in-development and unannounced, and so may still never see the light of day.