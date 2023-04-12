Microsoft launches PC Game Pass in Ukraine, and swathe of other countries

PC Game Pass has now officially become available in 40 more countries, including many more in Europe.

If you're reading this in Luxembourg, Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia or Ukraine, your time to sign up to PC Game Pass has finally come.

The same goes for a further list of countries in Central and South America, as well as the Middle East.

Watch on YouTube PC Game Pass expands to 40 more countries.

In a video announcing the expansion of PC Game Pass to more countries, Xbox boss Phil Spencer once again espoused the company's "mission" to bring gaming to more people - and reminded potential customers that EA Play is also included.

And while the company's £1 trial may have ended - seemingly for good - the subscription is still the cheapest way you're going to be able to play Starfield at launch when it (hopefully) arrives later this year.

As a reminder, Game Pass subscriptions are priced at £7.99 per month for console, £7.99 per month for PC, or £10.99 for Ultimate (which includes console, PC, and cloud).

Microsoft is also currently testing a Friends & Family plan, which lets subscribers share benefits with up to four other friends or family members.

Here's the full list of countries where PC Game Pass is now available: