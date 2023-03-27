Microsoft stops £1 Xbox Game Pass trial

Microsoft has stopped its £1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass.

The trial has been around for some time and provided players with a month of Xbox Game Pass access, but Microsoft is now considering new promotions instead.

"We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future," a Microsoft spokesperson told Eurogamer.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

The Xbox website now includes just the standard subscription prices. That's £7.99 per month for console, £7.99 per month for PC, or £10.99 for Ultimate (which includes console, PC, and cloud).

So what might those other marketing promotions be?

Many suspect Microsoft may be about to expand its Friends & Family plan, which lets subscribers share benefits with up to four other friends or family members.

This is currently only available in Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Hungary, Israel, and Sweden. In Ireland, for instance, the offer is available for €21.99 per month, which works out at around 19 quid.