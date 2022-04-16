Microsoft is reportedly considering adding ads to free-to-play games

Microsoft is reportedly considering adding advertisements to its free-to-play games.

That's according to Business Insider, which reports that Xbox is looking to offer advertisment revenue to "developers who make free-to-play" games.

"One of the sources speculated Microsoft isn’t currently interested in collecting a cut of ad revenue because it wants to provide more money-making opportunities to developers who make free-to-play games," the publication said, as transcribed by our sister site, VGC.

Cognisant of a potential backlash from players, two sources reportedly told BI that the company is allegedly "moving cautiously" and "intends to create a 'private marketplace', where only select brands can insert ads into games in a way that doesn’t disrupt the gameplay experience".

Whatever the plans are, they may be embryonic at this stage, as "Insider was unable to learn if Xbox will also offer other types of in-game ad units, like avatar skins or video ads that play in gaming lobbies. Insider was also unable to determine if Microsoft has pitched the Xbox offer to advertisers yet".

ICYMI, Scarlet Nexus has seen its player base boosted by a million players from Xbox Game Pass, publisher Bandai Namco revealed yesterday. The announcement came as the game passed the two million player figure overall, with the other million coming from 1m copies shipped to retailers and sold digitally.