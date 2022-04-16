If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft is reportedly considering adding ads to free-to-play games

But Microsoft "isn’t currently interested in collecting a cut of ad revenue".
News by Vikki Blake
Microsoft is reportedly considering adding advertisements to its free-to-play games.

That's according to Business Insider, which reports that Xbox is looking to offer advertisment revenue to "developers who make free-to-play" games.

"One of the sources speculated Microsoft isn’t currently interested in collecting a cut of ad revenue because it wants to provide more money-making opportunities to developers who make free-to-play games," the publication said, as transcribed by our sister site, VGC.

Cognisant of a potential backlash from players, two sources reportedly told BI that the company is allegedly "moving cautiously" and "intends to create a 'private marketplace', where only select brands can insert ads into games in a way that doesn’t disrupt the gameplay experience".

Whatever the plans are, they may be embryonic at this stage, as "Insider was unable to learn if Xbox will also offer other types of in-game ad units, like avatar skins or video ads that play in gaming lobbies. Insider was also unable to determine if Microsoft has pitched the Xbox offer to advertisers yet".

Vikki Blake

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

