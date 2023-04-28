Microsoft enters yet another 10-year agreement, despite CMA setback

In its ongoing bid to acquire Activision Blizzard - something that saw a major set back earlier this week, after UK regulators dramatically blocked the deal - Microsoft has announced yet another 10-year commitment.

This latest deal is with cloud gaming platform Nware. Sharing the news on Twitter, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith wrote: "Microsoft and European cloud gaming platform Nware have signed a 10-year agreement to stream PC games built by Xbox on its platform, as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes.

"While it's still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today."

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

This partnership with Nware is Microsoft's latest signed agreement to, what it says, bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to more people. Over the recent months, it has made similar agreements with Nintendo, Steam, Nvidia, Boosteroid, Ubitus and EE.

Microsoft still remains confident (at least, outwardly) that its bid to buy Activision Blizzard will go through.

Microsoft's Nware announcement, via Brad Smith/Twitter.

As already mentioned, earlier this week the CMA decided to block Microsoft's deal, with its decision stemming from concerns over the deal's proposed impact on the cloud gaming sector. Microsoft is now appealing this decision.

"The CMA's decision rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns and discourages technology innovation and investment in the United Kingdom," Smith said on Wednesday.

"We have already signed contracts to make Activision Blizzard's popular games available on 150m more devices, and we remain committed to reinforcing these agreements through regulatory remedies. We're especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works."