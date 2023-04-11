If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft announces another 10-year partnership, this time with EE

"More games to more people, however they choose to play."

In its ongoing bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has announced another 10-year commitment. This time it's with mobile and internet service provider EE.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Xbox head Phil Spencer said Microsoft and EE were "expanding [their] partnership" with this 10-year agreement to bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard PC games to EE customers should the buyout go through.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

"We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play," Spencer wrote, although he stopped short of sharing any details on how this partnership would be presented to customers.

As Spencer mentioned in his tweet, Microsoft and EE already have an existing partnership. This means the above commitment could be seen as an extension of the two companies' offering.

Microsoft has previously announced other 10-year partnerships, all in a bid to ensure its buyout of Activision Blizzard goes through smoothly. These include both the cloud gaming platform Boosteroid and cloud streaming company Ubitus.

These agreements followed Microsoft's announcement it has entered into deals with both Nvidia GeForce Now and Nintendo over access to Call of Duty.

Of course, all of the above commitments are subject to Microsoft's Activision Blizzard buyout being approved by regulators.

