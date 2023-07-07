Microsoft brings back its £1/$1 Game Pass trial

Microsoft has reintroduced its £1/ $1 Game Pass trials.

The company stopped offering the trials back in March, saying it was "evaluating different marketing promotions". However it seems Microsoft has decided to make a u-turn on this decision.

This follows the recent announcement that Microsoft is increasing its Game Pass Ultimate pricing, which now costs £12.99/€14.99/$16.99 a month, while its console only option costs £8.99/€10.99/$10.99.

We're unsure how long this trial offer will stick around for, so if you want to give Game Pass a try, we recommend starting your Game Pass trial today.

There are many great reasons to join Game Pass and even with the recent price hike, it's still one of the most affordable ways to access and play a bunch of amazing games. Not only is there an extensive library of games to play, there are new titles added each month, including lots of Day One launches and exclusive Xbox games like the upcoming Starfield.

