Microsoft bringing Starfield and Forza to Gamescom via theatre presentations

Microsoft has announced its biggest ever booth presence for Gamescom 2023, though key titles such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport won't be available for general play.

Both games will instead be featured on the show floor via "exclusive theatre presentations".

Notable games which will be playable for the first time include Towerborne (from Banner Saga developer Stoic), the long-awaited Stalker 2 (from Ukranian studio GSC Game World), and Payday 3.

Overall, 25 games will be playable on Microsoft's bumper booth, with other titles available including Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, Persona 5 Tactica and Don't Nod's Jusant.

In terms of what Microsoft itself is bringing to the party from its own first-party studios, the line-up is thinner: with the latest from Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Elder Scrolls Online set to be shown off in some capacity.

None of Microsoft's eye-catching 2024 release schedule will be at Gamescom, it seems like, though perhaps this isn't too much of a surprise.

Still, no playable Starfield is notable. Despite its recent showing in June at the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, there's still plenty about the game left to reveal.

As a reminder, Gamescom runs later this month in Cologne, Germany between 23rd and 27th August. It's the biggest consumer games show in the world, with crowds of over 300,000 people regularly attending.

Starfield launches on 6th September, two weeks later.