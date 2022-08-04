Microsoft begins Insider testing for Xbox Game Pass family plan

Cast your mind back to March and you might recall reports claiming Microsoft was working on a new family plan for Game Pass. Those reports, it now transpires, were true, and an Insider Preview test of the new scheme is available now in an extremely limited number of countries.

As detailed in a new Microsoft blog post, the Xbox Insider trial version of the scheme will enable anyone with a special Insider Preview Game Pass plan to invite up to four people to share that subscription, with each one then gaining unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's full selection of games, content, and benefits.

The immediate catch right now is that the test is only available to those in Colombia and Ireland. And while the people being added to a subscription by Insiders don't need to be an Insider themselves, they do need a Microsoft account and must be in the same country.

To participate in the preview, Insiders in the relevant testing ring will first need to purchase the aforementioend Insider Preview Game Pass plan from the Microsoft Store.

Those with an already active Game Pass subscription will then have their time converted to the new membership tier based on the monetary value of their old plan. As an example, Microsoft says a full month of Ultimate will equate to 18 days of membership after conversion, suggesting - unsurprisingly - the family plan will cost substantially more than a standard subscription.