Marvel's Spider-Man 2's special editions and pre-order bonuses include additional skill points

Pre-orders are now open for Sony's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and both the Digital Deluxe and the Collector's Edition include extra skill points.

To secure your copy when the game releases on 20th October 2023, you can pre-order one of three editions now: the standard edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Collector's Edition and also earn additional skill points.

The standard edition is exactly what it says on the tin and will set you back £70/$70/€80, whilst the Digital Deluxe Edition boasts the base game with 10 extra suits – five each for Peter and Miles – additional photo mode items, and two additional skill points. That will cost around £80/$80/€90.

The Collector's Edition costs a cool £220/$230/€250 and includes all the above plus a download code for the game, a steelbook display case, and a 19-inch statue of Spider-Man Peter Parker, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Venom.

Pre-orderers have an extra sweetener, too; three colour variants of two suits: Arachknight Suit and Shadow-Spider Suit. You'll also unlock the Web Grabber early and another three additional skill points.

For more on Insomniac's forthcoming sequel, here's how character switching will work. The developers also discussed with Eurogamer the sequel's darker tone and reaction to the recent PlayStation Showcase footage.