Marvel Snap gets a new Conquest mode next week

Medusas at the ready.

Christian Donlan
Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

Second Dinner's chief development officer Ben Brode's just taken the stage at Summer Game Fest to announce that Marvel Snap's getting its "biggest update ever" next week, and it will contain a new mode.

Brode described Conquest mode as "a great way to get a super competitive experience". The mode was announced recently, and seems to hinge on competing against the same opponent multiple times, draining their health with each win. It won't replace the standard game mode, but will provide another option.

Marvel Snap's a brilliant collectible card game for smartphones and PC. It's got some genuinely brilliant cards in it and loads of fascinating design ideas. Do check it out.

