If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like Subnautica is leaving Xbox Game Pass

Sea you later.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

This is just a quick little public service announcement, as it looks like Subnautica will leave Xbox Game Pass this month.

Its removal has not been previously announced by Xbox, as the departures of other games leaving its subscription service in October have. Still, the game now features on the 'Leaving Soon' section for the service.

Eurogamer has asked Microsoft for clarification.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

This small slip-up follows the news that Sony has completely removed PlayStation's Last Chance to Play tab.

Wave goodbye.

Meanwhile, the other games leaving Microsoft's service soon are as follows:

  • Football Manager 2022 (leaving November 8th, 2022)
  • Art of Rally (leaving November 15th, 2022)
  • Fae Tactics (leaving November 15th, 2022)
  • Next Space Rebel (leaving November 15th, 2022)
  • One Step from Eden (leaving November 15th, 2022)
  • Supraland (leaving November 15th, 2022)

You can read our full rundown on all things Game Pass here.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch