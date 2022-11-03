Looks like Subnautica is leaving Xbox Game Pass

This is just a quick little public service announcement, as it looks like Subnautica will leave Xbox Game Pass this month.

Its removal has not been previously announced by Xbox, as the departures of other games leaving its subscription service in October have. Still, the game now features on the 'Leaving Soon' section for the service.

Eurogamer has asked Microsoft for clarification.

This small slip-up follows the news that Sony has completely removed PlayStation's Last Chance to Play tab.

Wave goodbye.

Meanwhile, the other games leaving Microsoft's service soon are as follows:

Football Manager 2022 (leaving November 8th, 2022)

Art of Rally (leaving November 15th, 2022)

Fae Tactics (leaving November 15th, 2022)

Next Space Rebel (leaving November 15th, 2022)

One Step from Eden (leaving November 15th, 2022)

Supraland (leaving November 15th, 2022)

You can read our full rundown on all things Game Pass here.