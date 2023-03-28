Logitech's G PRO TKL mechanical keyboard is nearly half price at Amazon

Amazon's Spring Sale kicked off last night, and there are some excellent deals available today and hopefully more popping up until the sale end tomorrow night.

Logitech makes some of the best gaming accessories in the business. Given the wide range of products they have on offer, you're guaranteed to find something perfect for you and your gaming setup. Fortunately, some of those products are in the Amazon Spring sale, like this mechanical gaming keyboard:

The Logitech G PRO TKL is a wired mechanical keyboard that's perfect for most gamers, thanks to its clicky keys and compact size, it would make an ideal home on any desk. It's also currently nearly half price at Amazon during their spring sale, available for just £67.64, a big drop from its usual £120 retail price. It's also down by nearly a third for our US readers, available from Amazon for $90.98.

The G PRO TKL keyboard has many features that aren't always present in a product in this price range. The clicky blue mechanical switches give you assuring tactile feedback. The portable design and detachable micro USB cable makes it easy to move around too. This small design is not only ideal if you have limited desk space, but also ensures you'll have enough room to move your mouse so your character on screen can swing around in time when needed.

But just because it's small doesn't mean it's flimsy. There are three angles of adjustment available so you have the best typing angle and have ideal comfort for your wrists. The non-slip rubber feet make sure it doesn't move around easily on your desk either. And of course, for pro users, there are 12 programmable F-keys, which you can customise in the Logitech G-hub software. All of your gaming and typing will be done in style too with Logitech's reliable Lightsync RGB lighting.

If you're on the hunt for something else for your gaming desktop, check out our Amazon spring sale guide page for discounts on SSDs, headsets and more. We're also posting deals on our live blog and our Jelly Deals Twitter feed as soon as we see them, so don't miss out.