If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego Builder’s Journey is next Epic Store giveaway

Block Party.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Continuing on with its season of giving, Epic Games Store is offering users the chance to get their hands on Lego Builder's Journey for free right now.

This diorama puzzler from developer Light Brick Studio is yours to claim until tomorrow (22nd December) at 4pm. After that, Epic will unveil its next mystery giveaway.

Watch on YouTube
Here's a charming trailer for Lego Builder's Journey.

I have personally never played Lego Builder's Journey, although it sounds right up my street. Our own Christian Donlan was quite enamoured with Lego Builder's Journey's breezy, tactile charms when he played through it, calling it "the perfect holiday treat" in his write up.

"I zoned out playing Builder's Journey, if I'm honest, but it was that perfect kind of zoning out that only certain games can manage. A sort of meditative, contemplative tapping and twisting and reworking and rethinking," he said.

Previous games included in Epic's festive giveaway this year have been Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, Them's Fightin Herds, tower defence strategy game Bloons TD6, Costume Quest 2 and Horizon Chase Turbo.

Epic is running these free deals until 30th December.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch