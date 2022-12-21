Lego Builder’s Journey is next Epic Store giveaway

Continuing on with its season of giving, Epic Games Store is offering users the chance to get their hands on Lego Builder's Journey for free right now.

This diorama puzzler from developer Light Brick Studio is yours to claim until tomorrow (22nd December) at 4pm. After that, Epic will unveil its next mystery giveaway.

Here's a charming trailer for Lego Builder's Journey.

I have personally never played Lego Builder's Journey, although it sounds right up my street. Our own Christian Donlan was quite enamoured with Lego Builder's Journey's breezy, tactile charms when he played through it, calling it "the perfect holiday treat" in his write up.

"I zoned out playing Builder's Journey, if I'm honest, but it was that perfect kind of zoning out that only certain games can manage. A sort of meditative, contemplative tapping and twisting and reworking and rethinking," he said.

A game so good it’s PUZZLING… 🧩



A game so good it's PUZZLING… 🧩



Claim Lego Builder's Journey before it's gone! https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/ox6evPJVQw — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 21, 2022

Previous games included in Epic's festive giveaway this year have been Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, Them's Fightin Herds, tower defence strategy game Bloons TD6, Costume Quest 2 and Horizon Chase Turbo.

Epic is running these free deals until 30th December.