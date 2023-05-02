If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

League of Legends' time-manipulating platformer Convergence out this month

On Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and PC.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Convergence: A League of Legends Story - the time-manipulating parkour platformer (and, yes, League of Legends spin-off) from developer Double Stallion and Riot Games publishing arm Riot Forge - launches for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 23rd May.

Convergence (or CONV/RGENCE, if you really must) is the third entry in Riot Forge's genre-hopping, externally developed A League of Legends Story series, which takes familiar faces from Riot Games' wildly popular MOBA and deposits them in their own standalone adventures.

So far, the series has featured a turn-based RPG from developer Airship Syndicate, titled Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, as well as Choice Provisions' puzzler Hextech Mayhem, and last month's action-RPG The Mageseeker, created by Digital Sun. It's all change again for Convergence, which shines a spotlight on League of Legends' dimension-hopping, time-manipualiting Ekko, and brings yet another a new genre focus.

Watch on YouTube
Convergence: A League of Legends Story official story trailer.

This time around, the series is diving into the realm of 2D action-platformer as Ekko navigates the city of Zaun. Parkour-style traversal is promised, as is "tight dynamic combat" and "unique exploration opportunities", both making use of Ekko's ability to travel in space and time.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on 23rd May. A fourth League of Legends Story game - Rime developer Tequila Softworks' single-player narrative adventure Song of Nunu - is currently expected to release later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch