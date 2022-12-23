If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Temple of Osiris Nintendo Switch ports quietly delayed

Tomb it may concern.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Feral Interactive has quietly revealed the Nintendo Switch's ports for both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and its sequel Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will now be released in 2023.

These ports were previously announced to be coming to Nintendo's hybrid console back in October 2021 as part of the series' 25th anniversary. However, since then, things have been quite quiet on this particular Lara Croft front.

Watch on YouTube
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris' launch trailer.

Feral Interactive has said, however, that the team is looking forward to "sharing more" news about these ports "in the new year!"

Eurogamer enjoyed both of Lara's spin-off adventures on their initial release.

In her Guardian of Light review, Keza MacDonald gave the game an impressive 9/10.

"Guardian of Light's 14 levels are surprisingly vast, full of hidden areas and collectible gems, and they're mostly real, honest-to-goodness tombs: musty, vine-covered tombs, volcanic tombs with falling rock and bubbling magma, vertiginous spider-filled mazes, all full of traps and pressure plates and tantalisingly inaccessible ledges," she wrote back in 2011.

"They're unfailingly well-designed and easy to read; despite the fixed camera, it's always easy to tell whether or not you can make a jump."

Guardian of Light is "still unmistakeably Tomb Raider: still a cerebral and exciting mix of puzzles and action".

Meanwhile, our Christian Donlan awarded the Temple of Osiris a 7/10 on its release in 2014, calling it a "welcome throwback".

"For the five or six hours it took me to barrel through the campaign, the rest of the world blinked away as the sands swept in and the ancient machinery started to turn. As with Osiris, I'm not sure Lara's reassemblage has gone entirely to plan, but the spirit remains intact - and the spirit is still strangely powerful," he wrote.

Donlan noted the Temple of Osiris' bosses often had a "neat twist" to them.

As for the wider Tomb Raider series, it was recently announced that Amazon Games will be working alongside developer Crystal Dynamics on Lara's next adventure.

As with previous Tomb Raider games, this release will have "mind-bending puzzles to solve", with the promise of a "wide variety of enemies to face and overcome".

The game itself is still in the very early stages of development, but Amazon and Crystal claim it will become the "the biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date".

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch