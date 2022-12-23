Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Temple of Osiris Nintendo Switch ports quietly delayed

Feral Interactive has quietly revealed the Nintendo Switch's ports for both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and its sequel Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will now be released in 2023.

These ports were previously announced to be coming to Nintendo's hybrid console back in October 2021 as part of the series' 25th anniversary. However, since then, things have been quite quiet on this particular Lara Croft front.

Watch on YouTube Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris' launch trailer.

Feral Interactive has said, however, that the team is looking forward to "sharing more" news about these ports "in the new year!"

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light/Temple of Osiris are now coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. We look forward to sharing more in the new year! — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 21, 2022

Eurogamer enjoyed both of Lara's spin-off adventures on their initial release.

In her Guardian of Light review, Keza MacDonald gave the game an impressive 9/10.

"Guardian of Light's 14 levels are surprisingly vast, full of hidden areas and collectible gems, and they're mostly real, honest-to-goodness tombs: musty, vine-covered tombs, volcanic tombs with falling rock and bubbling magma, vertiginous spider-filled mazes, all full of traps and pressure plates and tantalisingly inaccessible ledges," she wrote back in 2011.

"They're unfailingly well-designed and easy to read; despite the fixed camera, it's always easy to tell whether or not you can make a jump."

Guardian of Light is "still unmistakeably Tomb Raider: still a cerebral and exciting mix of puzzles and action".

Meanwhile, our Christian Donlan awarded the Temple of Osiris a 7/10 on its release in 2014, calling it a "welcome throwback".

"For the five or six hours it took me to barrel through the campaign, the rest of the world blinked away as the sands swept in and the ancient machinery started to turn. As with Osiris, I'm not sure Lara's reassemblage has gone entirely to plan, but the spirit remains intact - and the spirit is still strangely powerful," he wrote.

Donlan noted the Temple of Osiris' bosses often had a "neat twist" to them.

As for the wider Tomb Raider series, it was recently announced that Amazon Games will be working alongside developer Crystal Dynamics on Lara's next adventure.

As with previous Tomb Raider games, this release will have "mind-bending puzzles to solve", with the promise of a "wide variety of enemies to face and overcome".

The game itself is still in the very early stages of development, but Amazon and Crystal claim it will become the "the biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date".