If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is the next N64 game to hit the Switch

Out next week.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

The next N64 game to be released on the Nintendo Online Expansion Pass is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

The game will be available to subscribers from 20th May.

Originally released in 2000, it's a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer featuring Kirby's copy abilities, which can be combined into Power Combos.

Watch on YouTube

Nintendo shared the news this morning on Twitter.

The release of Kirby 64 means that Pokémon Snap is the only remaining game yet to be released from the original list of forthcoming games.

Kirby is certainly having a renaissance on Switch: Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the biggest launch for the series in UK history.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch