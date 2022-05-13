Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is the next N64 game to hit the Switch

The next N64 game to be released on the Nintendo Online Expansion Pass is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

The game will be available to subscribers from 20th May.

Originally released in 2000, it's a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer featuring Kirby's copy abilities, which can be combined into Power Combos.

Nintendo shared the news this morning on Twitter.

Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐



Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐



Dozens of puffed-up special powers await you in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, floating onto #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 5/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/4YtfIZ2Cnl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2022

The release of Kirby 64 means that Pokémon Snap is the only remaining game yet to be released from the original list of forthcoming games.

Kirby is certainly having a renaissance on Switch: Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the biggest launch for the series in UK history.