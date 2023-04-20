Jet Set Radio-inspired skater Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has a release date

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the Jet Set Radio-inspired game from Team Reptile, now has a release date.

It's set to come out on 18th August on Nintendo Switch and Steam, with other platforms to follow.

A small snippet of gameplay was shown at yesterday's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, which was followed by a release date trailer you can see below.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer

For the unaware, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is heavily inspired by the Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio, and sees the player skating around stylised urban environments tagging walls with graffiti.

This latest trailer shows more of the skating action, as well as city exploration, potential story scenes, and an in-game mobile phone for messages.

Skating includes rollerblades, skateboards, and BMX bikes too (as confirmed last year).

"Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a future world from the mind of Dion Koster where self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks are battling each other for control of the streets. Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam," reads the game's Steam page, where you can wishlist it ahead of release.