Promising indie Highwater revealed at Summer Game Fest

Promising indie Highwater revealed at Summer Game FestComing this year.
At tonight's Summer Game Fest, we got a look at upcoming indie game Highwater from publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog .
It is a colourful and playfully chunky looking strategy game, but one with a somber undertone. As the name suggests, it focuses on a world ravaged by the effects of global warming and the resulting high water levels. It also features a city called Alphaville, so yes, while I am writing this up, I am also singing Big in Japan.
Here is the trailer for you to enjoy yourself.
Highwater will release sometime this year.
