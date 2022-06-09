Promising indie Highwater revealed at Summer Game Fest

At tonight's Summer Game Fest, we got a look at upcoming indie game Highwater from publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog .

It is a colourful and playfully chunky looking strategy game, but one with a somber undertone. As the name suggests, it focuses on a world ravaged by the effects of global warming and the resulting high water levels. It also features a city called Alphaville, so yes, while I am writing this up, I am also singing Big in Japan.

Here is the trailer for you to enjoy yourself.

Watch on YouTube Highwater reveal trailer.

Highwater will release sometime this year.