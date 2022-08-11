id Software consolidating Steam games to lessen confusion

id Software is consolidating its games on Steam to improve the shopping experience.

The news comes from a blog post on Steam that details how its library of games is being simplified under specific titles from 10th August.

"Spanning across multiple decades, id Software's library of work is as vast as it is full of amazing games," reads the post.

"However, this means a number of id's offerings have been released or reiterated in ways that can make our digital storefronts a touch...confusing. Rather than write out the differences between Final Doom, Ultimate Doom and just Doom, we're consolidating our Steam library of titles!"

So what does this mean exactly?

Take Doom 2, for example. Currently there are four different versions of the game available: Doom 2, Doom 2 (Enhanced), Master Levels for Doom 2, and Final Doom.

With the change, all versions will be available under one Doom 2 install package and can still be launched separately.

The same is true of Doom (with Ultimate Doom being renamed Doom (1993)), Doom 3, Quake 2, and Quake 3 Arena.

Plus, with Doom 3, players that own Doom 3 or Doom 3: BFG Edition will be upgraded to the Doom 3 consolidated package for free (which includes Doom 3: Resurrection of Evil).

This is also affecting bundles on Steam that include any of these titles. Players who already own certain titles from each bundle can complete it with remaining games at a discounted price.

As a result of this change, a number of games will be delisted, but will remain in installed library listings, as noted in the blog post: