Bethesda pulls Thatcher's Techbase Doom mod again, says maker now "deliberately disobeying a Zenimax employee"

Bethesda has removed the freshly-returned Thatcher's Techbase Doom mod once again - despite its creator having cheekily scrubbed it of all political references.

The publisher of Doom previously pulled the mod, which satirises the late and highly-controversial British prime minister, for the inclusion of "real-world politics".

But this week the mod returned in a blaze of malicious compliance, retitled ███████'█ Techbase and now with images of Thatcher covered over. The game's soundtrack was even changed from minor to major key. Alas, its return did not last long.

"Bad news everyone," Thatcher's Techbase mod creator Jim wrote on X last night, posting an image of Bethesda's latest message to him via its customer support.

"This mod has been reported one or more times for a Code of Conduct violation," Bethesda's message stated, claiming that the mod maker had still included "real-world politics" and was now "deliberately disobeying a Zenimax employee".

"[The mod] has been removed. As a result, this account is receiving an official warning," Bethesda continued, with all the humour of a Conservative party political broadcast.

"Further violations of any part of our Terms of Service may result in a temporary suspension or even a permanent deactivation of your account."

This seems to be the end of the road for Thatcher's Techbase - er, ███████'█ Techbase. That said, the original version remains available to play on PC through the usual, non-Bethesda channels.