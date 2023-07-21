How to get Purple and Rock Pikmin in Pikmin 4

Rock and Purple Pikmin are just one of the many types of Pikmin you can find and add to your group in Pikmin 4. Fortunately, these two species can be found in the same place but it can take a while to get there so don't worry if you don't encounter them in your first few hours of exploration.

It's time to explore an uncharted planet in Pikmin 4 to find stranded travellers, but don't worry, you won't be alone on your rescue mission. You'll have Pikmin at your side! With many species and their unique abilities at your side, you can overcome anything that blocks your path.

Here, we're going to show you how to get Rock and Purple Pikmin in Pikmin 4.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for Pikmin 4.

How to get Rock Pikmin in Pikmin 4

Rock Pikmin look like little clumps of Charcoal and they are tough little Pikmin. They can easily smash through walls made of Crystal so that you can explore new areas, find new things, and generally explore more with your little helpers!

To get Rock Pikmin in Pikmin 4 you will need to wait until you're near the end of the story to unlock an area called Heroes Hideaway. You will need to put in quite a few hours to reach this point (we were around 20+ hours in when we unlocked it), so don't be too worried if you haven't found this area within your first few hours of game time.

You can find Rock Pikmin in Plunder Palace in Heroes Hideaway. There are probably more places after you unlock Heroes Hideaway where you can find these Pikmin, but Plunder Palace was our first encounter with them.

Having a team filled with different Pikmin types will help you overcome many obstacles. | Image credit: Nintendo

How to get Purple Pikmin in Pikmin 4

Purple Pikmin are, as the name suggests, purple and though they may be slower than other Pikmin species, they are strong. You can put their strength to good use by getting them to help you lift heavier objects that other Pikmin simply cannot lift and clearing obstacles that previously blocked your path. Also, they pack quite the punch!

To get Puple Pikmin in Pikmin 4 you need to wait until you reach the later stages of the storyline to unlock an area called Heroes Hideaway.

Just like finding Rock Pikmin, you can find Purple Pikmin in Plunder Palace in Heroes Hideaway. You can probably find more Purple Pikmin in any of the areas after unlocking Heroes Hideaway, but this was our first encounter with them.

There are plenty more Pikmin waiting for you, get exploring! | Image credit: Nintendo

That's it for finding Rock and Purple Pikmin! We hope you enjoy the rest of your adventure with these helpful plant-like creatures.