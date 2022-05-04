Hitman 3 game director joins Crytek to lead Crysis 4 development

Hitman 3 game director Mattias Engström has left IO Interactive and joined Crytek to lead development on Crysis 4.

The Crysis Twitter account shared the news: "We are happy to announce that Mattias Engström, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crysis family as Game Director for the fourth installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week."

Engström worked across the Hitman trilogy, serving as level designer on the first two games before becoming game director for the third. He also worked as a level designer on Ubisoft's Far Cry 3 and Assassin's Creed: Revelations.

A further tweet linked to the Crytek careers page, with positions available on Crysis 4 - a working title. The positions are predominantly in art, design, and programming.

Interested in joining the team just like Mattias? Be sure to check out our open positions for Crysis 4 (WORKING TITLE) on our Career page!



⬇️https://t.co/iJa8qxucRB — Crysis (@Crysis) May 3, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The news is a reminder Crysis 4 is on the way, but suggests the game is still a long way off.

Crytek boss Avni Yerli confirmed the existence of the sequel in a blog post in January this year.

"We are so pleased and excited to bring this news to you, and we really can't wait to reveal more details about what lies ahead," he said.

"Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community."

We'll have to wait and see if Engström's experience in sandbox level design influences the direction of Crysis 4.