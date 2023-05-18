Here's where to pre-order Diablo 4 for console and PC
Find out where to pre-order the latest Diablo game ahead of its release date of 6th June 2023.
Diablo 4 is the newest instalment in the Diablo series of games developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It is set to release on 6th June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and PC. Whether you're siding with Inarius to protect the people of Sanctuary, or want to cosy up with Lilith for some evil experiences, you can find out where to pre-order Diablo 4 in the UK and US below.
Diablo 4 is set 30 years after the events of Diablo 3, with the forces of demons and angels depleted, cultists have resurrected the demon Lilith whose minions now terrorise the people. Just another day in Sanctuary.
After open betas in April and May, players have been given plenty of opportunity to try out the five classes in Diablo 4: Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue and Necromancer and get excited for the game's full release in less than a month's time.
Diablo 4 editions and bonus content
There are three different digital editions for Diablo 4: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition.
Pre-ordering any of these will get you the game plus: Light-Bearer Mount, Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo 3, Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.
Purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition will also give you: 4 days early access to Diablo 4, Temptation Mount, Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor, and a premium seasonal battle pass unlock. The Ultimate Edition gets you all of that too, plus a Wings of the Creator emote, 20 battle pass tier skips and an unspecified cosmetic.
There is only the Standard Edition for physical copies of the game, which will still give you access to the Light-Bearer Mount, Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo 3, Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.
- Diablo 4 Physical Editions
- Diablo 4 Digital Editions
- Diablo 4 Console Bundles
- microSD Cards for Diablo 4
Diablo 4 Physical Editions
Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Physical Edition in the UK
In the UK, pre-orders from Game come with an exclusive Diablo 4 Lithograph Poster.PS4
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £69.99 from Amazon UK
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £69.99 from Game
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £59.85 from Hit
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £62.85 from ShopTo
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £69.99 from Currys
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £69.99 from Very
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- £59.95 from The Game Collection
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £69.99 from Amazon UK
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £69.99 from Game
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £59.85 from Hit
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £62.85 from ShopTo
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £69.99 from Currys
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £69.99 from Very
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- £59.95 from The Game Collection
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £69.99 from Amazon UK
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £69.99 from Game
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £59.85 from Hit
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £62.85 from ShopTo
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £69.99 from Currys
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £69.99 from Very
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- £59.95 from The Game Collection
Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Physical Edition in the USPS4
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- $69.99 from Amazon US
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- $69.99 from Walmart
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- $69.99 from Best Buy
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 with free PS5 Upgrade)- $69.99 from GameStop
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- $69.99 from Amazon US
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- $69.99 from Walmart
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- $69.99 from Best Buy
- Diablo 4 - (PS5)- $69.99 from GameStop
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- $69.99 from Amazon US
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- $69.99 from Walmart
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- $69.99 from Best Buy
- Diablo 4 - Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X/One)- $69.99 from GameStop
Diablo 4 Digital Editions
Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Digital Editions in the UKPS4/PS5
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition- £69.99 on PlayStation Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- £89.99 on PlayStation Store
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- £99.99 on PlayStation Store
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition- £69.99 on Microsoft Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- £89.99 on Microsoft Store
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- £99.99 on Microsoft Store
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition Xbox One/Series X/S Download Code- £69.99 at Amazon UK
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One/Series X/S Download Code- £89.99 at Amazon UK
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One/Series X/S Download Code- £99.99 at Amazon UK
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition- £69.99 on Battle Net Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- £89.99 on Battle Net Store
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- £99.99 on Battle Net Store
Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Digital Editions in the USPS4/PS5
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition- $69.99 on PlayStation Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- $89.99 on PlayStation Store
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- $99.99 on PlayStation Store
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition- $69.99 on Microsoft Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- $89.99 on Microsoft Store
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- $99.99 on Microsoft Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- $89.99 at GameStop
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- $99.99 At GameStop
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition- $69.99 on Battle Net Store
- Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition- $89.99 on Battle Net Store
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition- $99.99 on Battle Net Store
Diablo 4 Console Bundles
There are some Xbox Series X consoles bundled with Diablo 4 and other games available for pre-order in the UK and US. Here's where you can find them:
Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Xbox Bundles in the UK
- Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle- £470 at Amazon UK (was £490)
- Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle- £490 on Microsoft Store
- Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle- £490 at Game
- Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle + Free Deathloop + Free Rainbow Six Extraction Guardian Edition- £490 at Game (Normally £518)
Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Xbox Bundles in the US
- Xbox Series X - Diablo 4 Bundle- $560 at Amazon US
- Xbox Series X - Diablo 4 Bundle- $560 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X - Diablo 4 Bundle- $560 at GameStop
microSD Cards for Diablo 4
Diablo 4 is also Steam Deck compatible, and it ran fairly well on medium and lower settings for the players who tested it out during the recent server slam. To do this you'll need to download Blizzard's Battle net app on to the Steam Deck to intsall the game, then add it to your Steam Library. Diablo 4 is going to have a large file size, so if you're planning on doing this you'll want to upgrade your storage with a microSD card. Here are a couple of the best for Steam Deck:
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro microSDXC card- £34.52 at Amazon UK (was £77)
- Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD card- £19.29 at Amazon UK
- Samsung 256GB Pro Plus MicroSD card- $23 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro microSD card- $29.80 at Amazon US (was $33.49)
That's all for now. If we see any discounts on Diablo 4 pre-orders, or a new pre-order bundle appears we'll tweet it out over on the Jelly Deals Twitter and update this page. Follow the Diablo 4 and Deals tags on the site using the buttons below to help you stay updated on the latest Diablo 4 news and deals.