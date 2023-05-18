Here's where to pre-order Diablo 4 for console and PC

Diablo 4 is the newest instalment in the Diablo series of games developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It is set to release on 6th June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and PC. Whether you're siding with Inarius to protect the people of Sanctuary, or want to cosy up with Lilith for some evil experiences, you can find out where to pre-order Diablo 4 in the UK and US below.

Diablo 4 is set 30 years after the events of Diablo 3, with the forces of demons and angels depleted, cultists have resurrected the demon Lilith whose minions now terrorise the people. Just another day in Sanctuary.

After open betas in April and May, players have been given plenty of opportunity to try out the five classes in Diablo 4: Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue and Necromancer and get excited for the game's full release in less than a month's time.

Diablo 4 editions and bonus content

There are three different digital editions for Diablo 4: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition.

Pre-ordering any of these will get you the game plus: Light-Bearer Mount, Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo 3, Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.

Purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition will also give you: 4 days early access to Diablo 4, Temptation Mount, Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor, and a premium seasonal battle pass unlock. The Ultimate Edition gets you all of that too, plus a Wings of the Creator emote, 20 battle pass tier skips and an unspecified cosmetic.

There is only the Standard Edition for physical copies of the game, which will still give you access to the Light-Bearer Mount, Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo 3, Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo 4 Physical Editions

Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Physical Edition in the UK

In the UK, pre-orders from Game come with an exclusive Diablo 4 Lithograph Poster.

Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Physical Edition in the US

Diablo 4 Digital Editions

Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Digital Editions in the UK

Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Digital Editions in the US

Diablo 4 Console Bundles

There are some Xbox Series X consoles bundled with Diablo 4 and other games available for pre-order in the UK and US. Here's where you can find them:

Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Xbox Bundles in the UK

Where to pre-order Diablo 4 Xbox Bundles in the US

microSD Cards for Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is also Steam Deck compatible, and it ran fairly well on medium and lower settings for the players who tested it out during the recent server slam. To do this you'll need to download Blizzard's Battle net app on to the Steam Deck to intsall the game, then add it to your Steam Library. Diablo 4 is going to have a large file size, so if you're planning on doing this you'll want to upgrade your storage with a microSD card. Here are a couple of the best for Steam Deck:

