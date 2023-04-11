Here's Leon and Jill on-screen together for first time in Resident Evil Death Island trailer
Under the same Umbrella.
Back in February, a new Resident Evil animated film was revealed called Death Island that teased the inclusion of series favourites Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine.
Now, a new trailer shows them on-screen together for the first time in Resident Evil history.
The trailer also features Chris and Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers, and a whole load of zombies. Check it out below.
Across all the games and films, we've seen various characters appear in different combinations.
Now, the whole gang's together. Look, here they are! It's a Jill sandwich!
The story will see them visit Alcatraz, seemingly the source of a new outbreak of the T-Virus.
Death Island will be distributed by Sony Pictures and will follow the Netflix animated mini-series Infinite Darkness from 2021.
It's certainly a good time for Resident Evil fans, driven by the success of Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Oh and here's a shorter trailer for Death Island too.