If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's Leon and Jill on-screen together for first time in Resident Evil Death Island trailer

Under the same Umbrella.

Jill and Leon in Resident Evil: Death Island
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Back in February, a new Resident Evil animated film was revealed called Death Island that teased the inclusion of series favourites Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine.

Now, a new trailer shows them on-screen together for the first time in Resident Evil history.

The trailer also features Chris and Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers, and a whole load of zombies. Check it out below.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil: Death Island trailer

Across all the games and films, we've seen various characters appear in different combinations.

Now, the whole gang's together. Look, here they are! It's a Jill sandwich!

Resident Evil characters Chris, Jill, Rebecca, Claire, and Leon
Chris, Jill, Rebecca, Claire, and Leon

The story will see them visit Alcatraz, seemingly the source of a new outbreak of the T-Virus.

Death Island will be distributed by Sony Pictures and will follow the Netflix animated mini-series Infinite Darkness from 2021.

It's certainly a good time for Resident Evil fans, driven by the success of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Oh and here's a shorter trailer for Death Island too.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil: Death Island trailer (shorter)

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch