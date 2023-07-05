Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

16-bit sci-fi classic sequel Flashback 2 shows off its leafy parts in new trailer

Welcome to the jungle.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Flashback, the classic 16-bit sci-fi platformer from Delphine Software, is, as you probably already know, getting a sequel before the end of 2023, some 31 years after its original release. And new developer Microids has now offered a fresh look at Flashback 2's action - specifically the jungle-y bits - in a new trailer as it prepares for a November release.

The original Flashback, which arrived to much acclaim back in 1992 - when everything was still in black and white, and computers were powered by magic - followed the far-flung future adventures of agent Conrad B. Hart on the trail of shapeshifting aliens attempting to infiltrate human society. It was an investigation that, much like Delphine's earlier Another World, took the form of a strikingly rotoscoped platform-puzzler.

Flashback 2 (which, somewhat confusingly, isn't technically the game's first sequel, given the existence of 1995's not-especially-well-recieved fully 3D follow-up Fade to Black) sees the return of Conrad B. Hart for more space-faring adventures - somewhere in the 22nd century - as he goes in search of his friend Ian. Again.

Flashback 2 shows off a familiar, but undoubtedly fancier jungle.Watch on YouTube

We got our first proper look at Flashback 2's action in April this year, and now Microids is back with another trailer, this time showing off the sequel's jungle location, bearing more than a passing resemblance to the area that opened the original Flashback all those years ago - albeit now in new-fangled three-dimension-o-vision.

Flashback 2 - which is being developed by the original game's creator Paul Cuisset in collaboration with Microids' Lyon/Paris studios - launches this November on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
