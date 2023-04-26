Flashback 2 out November 2023 - here's a gameplay trailer

Flashback 2 comes out in November on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC, publisher Microids has announced.

Microids released a new trailer, below, that gives us our best look at gameplay yet.

Flashback 2 is the sequel to the 16-bit sci-fi classic Flashback (let's pretend Fade to Black doesn't exist).

The original Flashback, released by Delphine Software in 1992, followed the far-flung future adventures of agent Conrad B. It followed Delphine's earlier Another World in taking the form of a platform-puzzler, complete with strikingly cinematic rotoscoped visuals.

This new Flashback 2 is in development at Microids Lyon/Paris studios alongside Paul Cuisset, Flashback's original creator.

Here's the official blurb:

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus.

"In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon!"

I played and loved the original Flashback on my trusty Amiga 1200 (gulp) 30 years ago, despite it being obtuse, fussy and frustrating. Based on this gameplay trailer, Flashback 2 looks like a decent follow-up. Fingers crossed.

By the way, if you want to read more on the original, ex-Eurogamer editor Martin Robinson wrote a brilliant feature on the strange origins of Flashback 10 years ago. Where does the time go, eh?