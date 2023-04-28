Hello from Eurogamer's new editor-in-chief

Hey there! I'm so excited to be saying hello today as Eurogamer's new editor - just typing these words feels something like a dream.

(A good dream? Absolutely. Though also one where you check everything's still on before standing in front of the class.)

Needless to say, everything about this feels a huge honour and oppurtunity. After 13 years here writing puns and making sure everyone puts the accent on Pokémon, there's little else other than Eurogamer I care about so deeply.

I've been fortunate enough to see four brilliant editors look after the site during my time, and I've learnt so much from them all - most recently the wonderful Martin Robinson, whose infectious enthusiasm for games could ultimately only be overtaken by his desire to go help make some of them himself.

It remains an absolute privilege to work with our hugely talented team across the site: Chris Donlan and Chris Tapsell looking after our features and reviews, Bertie taking care of our subscription offering and community, Lottie on guides with Jessica and Marie, our brilliant video team Aoife, Zoe and Ian, plus the legendary Rich Leadbetter and his crew over at Digital Foundry.

I've grown up with Eurogamer on the news side of things, and it's where a large part of my focus is going to remain, working with Ed, Victoria, Matt and Liv to uncover cool stories and original reporting.

To me, Eurogamer has always stood for quality, accurate and authoritative games coverage - across news and every other part of the site and YouTube channel. It's my job now to ensure this remains the case - and hopefully feels truer than ever - in the years to come. I'm keen for Eurogamer to look back to its roots, as a home for video game coverage that feels fearless and helps drive the conversation, while navigating the ever-changing world ahead.

Look out for more news on all that in the coming weeks and, for Eurogamer subscribers, me to pop up in one of our AMA sessions soon.

Whether you're here on Eurogamer today for the first time, or the umpteenth time after years of putting up with our puns, it's lovely to have you with us. Thank you so much for reading.