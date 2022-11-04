How to unlock fishing and fish in Harvestella

Fishing is a good way to earn money and find useful cooking ingredients in Harvestella.

First, however, you need to know how to unlock fishing in Harvestella and, once done, you can catch fish to your heart’s content.

Below we also cover how to fish and exactly how many fish there are in Harvestella.

Watch on YouTube Harvestella - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

How to unlock fishing in Harvestella If you want to go fishing in Harvestella, then you need to purchase Fishing Knowledge for 800 Grilla from the Lethe General Store. You can easily earn the required Grilla as early as Chapter 1 of Harvesella, by growing and then selling the crops you’re given. If you want some extra cash, you can also sell the items you gain through gathering, mining or killing monsters. We recommend unlocking fishing as quickly as possible during your Harvestella adventure, because it’s an easy money making method and, eventually, you can transform the fish into tasty meals through cooking.

Fishing in Harvestella explained Now that you’ve purchased Fishing Knowledge, it’s time to actually start fishing in Harvestella! To do this, you need to visit one of the many Fishing Point that are scattered across the world. These spots are represented by a little fish icon, which appears both in-world and on the map. Look for fishing points on the map. Once you’ve found one of these icons, simply follow the 'Start fishing' instruction on screen to, well, start fishing. Fishing in Harvestella is very much a waiting game - you may find yourself waiting hours for a fish or catch one in a few minutes. Either way, the moment you’re waiting for is when a large splash occurs at the end of your line. When this happens, quickly reel in your line to discover what you’ve caught. You're waiting for a big splash! It’s important to remember that you’re looking for a large, visible, splash - not just the lure bobbing up and down in the water. The bobbing lure is simply a hint that you will soon be able to catch a fish and, if you reel in the line when you see it, you’ll catch nothing at all.