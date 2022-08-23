Nintendo livestream to reveal Splatoon 3, Harvestella gameplay

Nintendo livestream to reveal Splatoon 3, Harvestella gameplayDirect to you on Thursday.
Nintendo has announced a last-minute livestream to take place this Thursday, 25th August, featuring fresh Splatoon 3 gameplay and a look at Harvestella.
Tune in at 5.30pm UK time for a "deep dive" into Splatoon 3's single-player mode plus more details and strategies for this weekend's upcoming Splatfest World Premiere demo.
Following that, we'll see "world-first gameplay" for Harvestella, the farming role-playing game being made by Final Fantasy maker Square Enix.
The timing of this broadcast fits in with Gamescom this week - even though Nintendo previously said it would not be participating in the Cologne-based expo this year, and indeed does not have a presence on the show floor.
Instead, the broadcast itself is being handled by Nintendo of America - and specifically its Treehouse division, which regularly streams gameplay each year from the showfloor at E3.
Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments:— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 23, 2022
• A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode
• Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo
• World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afa
We'll report any new details as they arrive - and be sure to tune in to tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live stream for the other big announcements from the show.
