Nintendo livestream to reveal Splatoon 3, Harvestella gameplay

Nintendo has announced a last-minute livestream to take place this Thursday, 25th August, featuring fresh Splatoon 3 gameplay and a look at Harvestella.

Tune in at 5.30pm UK time for a "deep dive" into Splatoon 3's single-player mode plus more details and strategies for this weekend's upcoming Splatfest World Premiere demo.

Following that, we'll see "world-first gameplay" for Harvestella, the farming role-playing game being made by Final Fantasy maker Square Enix.

The timing of this broadcast fits in with Gamescom this week - even though Nintendo previously said it would not be participating in the Cologne-based expo this year, and indeed does not have a presence on the show floor.

Instead, the broadcast itself is being handled by Nintendo of America - and specifically its Treehouse division, which regularly streams gameplay each year from the showfloor at E3.

Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments:



• A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode



• Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo



• World-first gameplay for Harvestella

We'll report any new details as they arrive - and be sure to tune in to tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live stream for the other big announcements from the show.