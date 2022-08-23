If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo livestream to reveal Splatoon 3, Harvestella gameplay

Direct to you on Thursday.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Nintendo has announced a last-minute livestream to take place this Thursday, 25th August, featuring fresh Splatoon 3 gameplay and a look at Harvestella.

Tune in at 5.30pm UK time for a "deep dive" into Splatoon 3's single-player mode plus more details and strategies for this weekend's upcoming Splatfest World Premiere demo.

Following that, we'll see "world-first gameplay" for Harvestella, the farming role-playing game being made by Final Fantasy maker Square Enix.

The timing of this broadcast fits in with Gamescom this week - even though Nintendo previously said it would not be participating in the Cologne-based expo this year, and indeed does not have a presence on the show floor.

Instead, the broadcast itself is being handled by Nintendo of America - and specifically its Treehouse division, which regularly streams gameplay each year from the showfloor at E3.

We'll report any new details as they arrive - and be sure to tune in to tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live stream for the other big announcements from the show.

