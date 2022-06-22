If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hackers steal $2m worth of CS:GO skins from collector

"This is the most expensive inventory of all time."
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Anyone who plays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive knows that it's a cosmetic collector first and first-person shooter second.

Some players take their cosmetic inventory very seriously, which they can buy and sell for hundreds of pounds.

Now one unfortunate collector claims their entire inventory - worth an estimated $2m - has been stolen by hackers (thanks, PCGamesN).

In a tweet, the collector ohnePixel asserts this constituded "the most expensive inventory of all time", which contained some of the most legendary items in the CS:GO meta.

The 'no-star' karambit and the '#1 blue gem' variant of the karambit case-hardened knife is said to be worth around $1.4m USD alone.

According to ohnePixel, half of the inventory has already been sold, with the other half being transferred to the hacker(s)' Steam account and are currently on trading hold.

It's unclear how ohnePixel's Steam account was compromised, but they say they are now desperately trying to reach support staff at Valve to return control of their account.

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

