If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

11-year-old CS:GO just broke its own Steam concurrent user record

CS:Gooooooo!

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has just broken its all-time concurrent PC user peak… 11 years after it launched on Steam.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the shooter - which has been around in one form or another for over 20 years at this point - recently surpassed its own concurrent record, hitting an all-time peak of 1.3 million players over the weekend.

Watch on YouTube
10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Prior to this weekend, CS:GO's concurrent user record reportedly stood at 1,308,963 players. But that record was set three years ago, and as you may remember, there was something happening at that time that unexpectedly kept us all indoors. That makes this week's 1,320,219 record particularly impressive.

At the time of writing, SteamDB still lists CS:GO as Steam's most popular game and is the only title sporting more than a million simultaneous users by some margin, dwarfing the concurrent counts of heavy-hitters like Dota 2 (653K), PUBG: Battlegrounds (452K), and Apex Legends (441K).

One unfortunate Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player claims their entire inventory - worth an estimated $2m - has been stolen by hackers.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch