11-year-old CS:GO just broke its own Steam concurrent user record

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has just broken its all-time concurrent PC user peak… 11 years after it launched on Steam.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the shooter - which has been around in one form or another for over 20 years at this point - recently surpassed its own concurrent record, hitting an all-time peak of 1.3 million players over the weekend.

Prior to this weekend, CS:GO's concurrent user record reportedly stood at 1,308,963 players. But that record was set three years ago, and as you may remember, there was something happening at that time that unexpectedly kept us all indoors. That makes this week's 1,320,219 record particularly impressive.

At the time of writing, SteamDB still lists CS:GO as Steam's most popular game and is the only title sporting more than a million simultaneous users by some margin, dwarfing the concurrent counts of heavy-hitters like Dota 2 (653K), PUBG: Battlegrounds (452K), and Apex Legends (441K).

