GTA 6 first trailer available in December, Rockstar confirms

Rockstar Games has confirmed it will release the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer next month, in December.

The news follows this morning's Bloomberg report that claimed Rockstar was ready to formally announce GTA 6 within days.

Rockstar co-founder Sam Houser has just issued the following statement, confirming the release window for the first GTA 6 trailer.

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games," Houser wrote.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about - without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

It's worth noting that GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive's next financial results briefing is scheduled for this evening, at 9.30pm UK time. We may hear more then.

Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to be officially detailed, previous reports have pinned it as being set in a modern day Vice City - the series' fictional version of Miami - with a pair of playable protagonists, male and female, as its Bonnie and Clyde-style stars.

These details come from earlier reporting by Bloomberg on the game, which also stated that its map would slowly be expanded upon after the game launched, in an attempt by Rockstar to cut down on the amount of crunch needed to launch its typically-enormous games.

Yet more Grand Theft Auto 6 details hit the internet last year when Rockstar suffered a devastating hack, leaving a trove of work-in-progress assets to be spread online. Rockstar responded to say these leaks, while disappointing, would not impede the game's progress to release.

A British teenager was swiftly arrested and accused of being responsible for the hack, though was later deemed unfit to stand trial.

Rockstar has previously confirmed it has been busy building its next GTA game - and has told investors to expect a windfall year in 2024, when the long-awaited project is expected to finally arrive.

Recent weeks have seen fans turn to increasingly desperate measures to track down GTA 6 announcement clues from Rockstar itself. Perhaps these were all leading to this moment after all?