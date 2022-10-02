GTA 5 player wants your help getting around Los Santos legally after failing their in-game driving test

A GTA 5 player who failed their in-game driving test is only using public transport to get around Los Santos.

After failing their San Andreas driving test, redditor MotorDesigner reached out to the GTA subreddit for advice on the best way to get around the city without a car - legally, in other words, even though the concept is comically novel in any GTA game, of course.

Admittedly, the in-game driving test doesn't look too troublesome - questions include when it's permissible to run a red light, what the correct driving position is, and how best to drive when "getting serviced orally by a girl while driving" - MotorDesigner failed to meet the San Andreas Department of Motor Vehicles' low, low standards, and therefore cannot drive legally in the city.

After asking "can someone give me a ride to my bunker", the suggestions MotorDesigner received included riding the bus and the jumping on the metro (thanks, TheGamer).

"This test really explains the NPC traffic lol," opined one respondent.

