Gritty tactical deck builder Ash of Gods: The Way out today

Tactical deck builder Ash of Gods: The Way is out today across PC and Nintendo Switch.

From developer AurumDust, this is the second game in the Ash of Gods universe following Redemption. The Way isn't a direct sequel, instead it follows a different story and has distinct game mechanics.

Check out the launch trailer below to see its strategic battles in action.

Watch on YouTube Ash of Gods: The Way | Official Launch Trailer

The gritty hand-drawn style of gameplay is similar to The Banner Saga, but battles instead are card-based, requiring players to manage their deck of characters as they compete in the brutal card game The Way.

It promises a rich fantasy story, too, where right and wrong is a murky pool and players must make difficult decisions - and suffer the consequences.

Mid battle in Ash of Gods: The Way

The game is available with a launch discount of 10 percent, plus owners of the previous game receive an additional 10 percent off.

AurumDust consists of a small team of developers from multiple countries, including both Russia and Ukraine, working together during the invasion.