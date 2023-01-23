If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink re-emerges with new trailer

Out 2023 on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink
Cygames

Anime action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a new trailer - but it's still without a release date.

Publisher Cygames announced Granblue Fantasy: Relink in August 2016 as an ambitious co-production with Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames. But in February 2019, Cygames announced it had ditched Platinum and would handle development itself.

In December 2020, Cygames announced a 2022 release window for the PlayStation 5 as well as the PlayStation 4. Obviously that didn't pan out, with the delay blamed on the pandemic. A 2023 release window was announced in its stead.

According to the new trailer below, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is still on track to launch this year on PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam, but unfortunately there's no release date yet.

Watch on YouTube
Here's the latest trailer for Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch