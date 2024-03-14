Granblue Fantasy: Relink adds first free post-launch content

Granblue Fantasy: Relink's first major update releases today, adding a new quest and sees Lucilius from the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game return as a boss fight.

Lucilius appears in The Final Vision quest, which has been added as free content. New paid content has also been introduced, consisting of an emote expansion set and various bundles containing in-game items including equippable Sigils and currency.

The full list of new additions to Granblue Fantasy: Relink in version 1.1.1 can be found on the updates page of the game's website. This also contains Cygames' roadmap, which details the new playable characters planned as free content.

Version 1.1.1 also includes much-requested improvements such as increased camera and aim sensitivity settings, as well as plenty of bug fixes. You can find everything Cygames has addressed with the latest version in the patch notes.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink has proven to be popular, as it saw healthy numbers on PC at launch and sold a million copies in 11 days. In our Granblue Fantasy: Relink review, Hirun Cryer praised the combat, calling it "purely unfiltered fun", but was a little underwhelmed by the quality of side quests and obligatory grinding.

If you're interested in checking the game out, the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo on PlayStation is still live. Unfortunately if you're a PC person, Cygames has said it has no plans for a Steam demo.