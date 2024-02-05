Granblue Fantasy: Relink off to flying start on Steam

Action-RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink has had a successful launch weekend on Steam, peaking at over 100,000 concurrent players and debuting high on the global top-selling games chart.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink recorded a peak of 114,054 concurrent players last night (recorded by SteamDB), which makes it one of the most played action-RPGs alongside Monster Hunter: World on the platform.

Currently it's the second top seller globally on Steam, beaten only by the record-breaking Palworld.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Launch Trailer Watch on YouTube

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is the latest game in the series from Cygames, following fighting sequel Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in December. It takes place in the same world as the original Granblue Fantasy, which released in 2014 for mobiles and browser, and sees some characters return but is intended to be newcomer-friendly.

The game was first announced in 2016 as a collaboration between Cygames and Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames, though by 2019 PlatinumGames was no longer involved with the project.

The Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo on PlayStation is still live if you'd like to check the game out. In our Granblue Fantasy: Relink review, Hirun Cryer praised the combat, calling it "purely unfiltered fun", but was left frustrated by the quality of side quests and obligatory grinding.