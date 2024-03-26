PS5 update to add Game Help created by user-generated content

Sony is introducing a new Community Game Help feature on PlayStation 5.

This opt-in feature, which is an evolution of the console's Game Help function, will create gameplay clips automatically, which will in turn help other players with their own gaming endeavours.

If users choose to contribute to the Community Game Help feature, their PS5 will capture a gameplay clip when an activity within a supported title is completed. "Then, it will be reviewed by a moderator, and if approved, your video will be published as a Game Help hint for PlayStation players to watch, learn from, and rate," Sony's Sabrina Meditz explained in a blog post detailing the forthcoming update.

"Your videos will be removed from the PS5 console once they are uploaded to our servers, so it will not impact your console storage."

This will be an automatic process, with Meditz stating contributors won't need to edit their clips for submission. "Only your raw game footage will be uploaded, so images and audio from your webcam, microphone, or party chat audio will not be shared with the moderator or the community," Meditz added, although uploads may include online IDs or chat messages, depending on the game.

There will also be a published video section where contributors can remove their clips at "any time".

Community Game Help will be available to all PS5 owners, regardless of if they have a PlayStation Plus subscription or not. The upcoming feature is expected to make its debut later this year for "select games", with more details promised closer to its launch date.

"Thank you to everyone for helping us improve gaming experiences for the PlayStation community... We hope to see many players participate in Community Game Help and share their amazing gameplay feats," Meditz closed.

Image credit: Sony

Elsewhere in PlayStation 5 news, leaked specifications for Sony's unannounced 'Pro' console were posted online earlier this month, showing a boost to the system's memory and GPU.